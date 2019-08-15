Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid I-64 area after semi fire

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers are being asked to avoid an area of I-64 while crews are on scene of a semi fire.
According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is at the four mile-marker of I-64.
The Sheriff’s Office says there has already been one crash in the area because a driver was not paying attention.
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham asks drivers to slow down and pay attention while going through the area until the situation is taken care of.
