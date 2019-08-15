Police: Teen fires gun in apartment, drives off intoxicated

Hunter Byrne, 19 (Source: Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | August 15, 2019 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 11:06 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old in Owensboro is facing several charges.

Police say they were called to Duke Drive late Wednesday night because neighbors heard a gun shot, then saw someone run from an apartment and drive off.

Officers say Hunter Byrne was pulled over in that car, and he was intoxicated. They say a search of his apartment shows the gun was fired inside.

Byrne is charged with wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

No one was hurt.

