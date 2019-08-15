Owensboro Health continues to give back to community

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Once again, Owensboro Health is stepping up to give back to the community in a major way.
On Thursday, they gave over $600,000 to community partners. This year the grants supported 37 agencies in the area to help with health projects.
With Thursday’s grants, more than $6 million have been donated sine 2009.
