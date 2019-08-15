Neighborhood Watch: bus driver arrested for indecent exposure; woman refuses to let deputies in home

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Henderson Area Rapid Transit bus driver has been cited for indecent exposure.
A woman told HPD Timothy Givens took her out to eat on his lunch break and on the way back to the bus station he touched himself inappropriately and tried to force her to touch him.
At headquarters, police say Givens admitted he touched himself on top of his pants, but didn’t expose himself.
He was cited for second degree indecent exposure and is suspended without pay until the outcome of his charge.
A Gibson County woman is in jail after refusing to cooperate with deputies trying to serve a warrant.
The Sheriff’s office says deputies made several attempts to get 31-year-old Kaylah Thompson to come to the door on Wednesday. They say they entered the residence after she continued to refuse to let them in.
The warrant was for failure to appear. Now they have tacked on a charge of resisting arrest.
The Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh will host Bike Safety Day for kids. It’s Saturday September 7 from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m.
Cycling Solutions will provide instruction along with the Newburgh Police Department. Deaconess Hospital will provide free helmets for first 40 participants who complete the training.
If you want to go, meet at the Newburgh Kiwanis Club building on 3rd Street next to the track.
