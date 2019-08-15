More active weather pattern returns Friday through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A series of weather disturbances will move through the Tri-State over the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Friday and again Friday evening. Another round of overnight storms Friday into Saturday may lead to morning rain to start the weekend. Humidity levels will climb and temperatures will push up to near 90 through the period. Rain chances will continue through the first half of next week. Daily highs will rise to 85-90 and lows will stay near 70. A few strong storms with heavy rain possible, but no widespread severe weather is expected at this time.