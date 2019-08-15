Man sentenced to 40 years on meth dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Samuel Newbold, 42, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday on several drug offenses.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation was sparked in February by an anonymous tip to the WeTip hotline about possible drug activity at an apartment in the 1200-hundred block of East Maryland Street in Evansville.
Authorities say they seized 132.5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as numerous drug paraphernalia items.
“One call to the WeTip hotline led to the successful take down of a large methamphetamine dealer in our community,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “WeTip is a tool for citizens to report crimes and help clean up their neighborhood streets. We urge our citizens to make the call, that makes a difference.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.