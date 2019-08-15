Hundreds attend Evansville’s inaugural Women’s Conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over 400 people filled the Holiday Inn airport hotel on Thursday for the inaugural Women’s Conference, hosted by the Junior League.
The event is designed to inspire and empower women in all walks of life and at every stage of their leadership journey. The conference consisted of workshops, guest speaker, resale pioneer Sue McCarthy.
They also honored the top 20 women in business in Evansville.
“We’re hoping that women leave today knowing that they can and that they’re not alone and that we’re all here together and that no matter what their dreams are, they’re achievable and that we’re providing a little more resources or tools to be able to reach those dreams,” said VP of community and Junior League of Evansville Lisa Vaughan.
Vaughan says this year’s event was a huge success, and they plan on continuing to hold it, in the future.
