Henderson city bus driver accused of indecent exposure

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say a woman reported on July 17, that HART bus driver Timothy Givens exposed himself.
The woman says Givens took her to eat at Taco Bell on his lunch break, and said inappropriate things to her.
She says on the way back to the bus stop, Givens exposed himself and tried to touch her inappropriately.
Officers say Givens came to the police department the next day. They say he admitted to touching himself over his clothes, but denies exposing himself.
Police say Givens was cited for indecent exposure.
