Family, community to celebrate woman’s life this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, an Evansville family lost a mother, a wife, and a friend.
Jennifer King had been battling cancer for 16 years. During her fight she brought awareness and raised money for cancer research.
She participated in community efforts, like the building of Mickey’s Kingdom Playground.
This weekend the community and people from as far away as California will gather to honor her memory.
