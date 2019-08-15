Daviess Co. fire being investigated as arson

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies are investigating a fire at a Daviess County home as arson.
It happened just before nine Wednesday night in the Pleasant Ridge Community on Highway 764.
The homeowner told deputies he smelled something burning, went outside and found the back of his home on fire where work was recently finished on his heating and air conditioning system.
Both the Daviess County and Kentucky State police arson investigators were called in.
Deputies say the believe it is suspicious and are still looking into what happened.
