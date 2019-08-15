Daviess Co. bridge closed after being damaged by truck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A truck hauling scrap metal damaged a bridge so badly Kentucky Transportation officials immediately closed it.
KY 81 is closed at Panther Creek Bridge in southern Daviess County.
Transportation officials tell us some of the scrap metal hanging off the truck struck the bridge and severely damaged the superstructure.
KYTC engineers will evaluate the damage to determine if the bridge can be repaired.
Drivers will have to detour using Highway 431 South.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.