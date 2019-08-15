Century old water lines to be replaced in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A $700,000 grant will help the city replace the more than century old water lines under 8th Street.
Mt. Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis says much of the cast iron line is 133 years old. He says replacing it will help with volume of water and water pressure.
This grant will also help firefighters.
It’s a project the mayor says has been on the books for a while.
The city will put up over $600,000 dollars to pay for the rest of it; the project totaling over $1 million.
“Well, it’s old; we have a lot of repairs on it and you have an eight-inch main that probably has the capacity of maybe a two-inch pipe by the time you get the build up over that length of time,” Mayor Curtis explained.
Mayor Curtis says residents probably won’t see any construction until next spring. He says it should be about a five-month process.
