Bright Skies; Lower Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the passage of the cold front, high temps will only reach the low to mid-80’s this afternoon. Mostly sunny through the day with a comfortable northwest wind of 5 to 10 miles an hour.
Clear and pleasant early Friday with lows dipping in the mid-60’s. Generous sunshine during the morning the partly sunny through the afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 80’s.
Southerly winds will usher in hotter temperatures and humidity through the weekend. Mostly sunny on Saturday as high temps reach the lower 90’s. Partly to mostly sunny on Sunday with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 90’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.