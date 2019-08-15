Aces Golf Scramble to take place on September 12

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -One of the largest events for the University of Evansville men's basketball program and the Aces Assist Club is the Aces Golf Scramble, which will take place on Thursday, September 12 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh.
Two start times will be on tap with the first shotgun start set for 8 a.m. and the second one heading on course at 1 p.m. Flight preference will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your group and start time is reserved with payment. Lunch for both flights will be served at noon.
Cost for a foursome is $750 with individuals set for $200. Aces Assist Club members will receive the single entry fee associated with your giving level. To confirm your group, individual or start time, fill out the form above or contact the UE Basketball Office at 812-488-3800.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
