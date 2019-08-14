TDL Preview: Memorial Tigers

“This is gonna be my 12th year," Coach Hurley said. "I can’t think of too many years where I stepped back and thought ‘hell, that wasn’t any good’, and so that’s what a successful year is gonna be. If you get caught up in wins and losses you’ll drive yourself nuts. I’m not gonna go to sleep worrying about how many wins or losses we got, I’m gonna worry about whether or not these kids believe in themselves and continue to compete.”