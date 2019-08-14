TDL Preview: Central Bears

“I know we had a really successful team last year, but generally with every team the seniors are gonna be the strength of your team," said Coach Coultis. "So we’re no different from other teams, we need kids to step up, we got kids that are working hard and those young kids they’re just gonna get better everyday. I wanted to go to a team that went to a State Championship. They’re 33-6 in the last three years, they have the youth program, they have the community support and that’s why they’re successful.”