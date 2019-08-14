TDL Preview: Central Bears

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Central Bears had a historic 2018 season: a Semi-State win, a trip to the first state title game in program history.
Now, as the team’s third head coach in three seasons, Sean Coultis, has a lot to prove taking the reigns of a tradition rich program like the Bears. He will be tasked with doing this without a lot of the play makers that led last year’s squad to Lucas Oil.
But with experienced players, such as Center Cameron Banks and a fleet of running backs bringing up the rear, the Bears are ready to take 2019 by storm.
“We’re all starting to come together since the seniors left last year," explained Banks. "Bunch of people are stepping up into the leadership positions and we’re just all coming together and ready for the season.”
“I know we had a really successful team last year, but generally with every team the seniors are gonna be the strength of your team," said Coach Coultis. "So we’re no different from other teams, we need kids to step up, we got kids that are working hard and those young kids they’re just gonna get better everyday. I wanted to go to a team that went to a State Championship. They’re 33-6 in the last three years, they have the youth program, they have the community support and that’s why they’re successful.”
The Bears open up the 2019 schedule on the road at Terre Haute South followed by Owensboro the next week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.