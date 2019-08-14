Sunny and warm, not as humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Northwest winds are drawing drier air into the Tri-State to help knock some of the humidity out of the air. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only rise into the low to middle 80s. A few scattered showers possible on Friday afternoon and evening. An unsettled pattern returns over the weekend with scattered storms possible on Saturday. Highs will creep back up to near 90 Saturday through Monday. More widespread rainfall on tap for next week.