Peyton Manning visiting Evansville to open new children’s ER

“I am so proud of the care teams at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent for their ongoing dedication and for providing exceptional care for children throughout the state and beyond. Indiana has and always will have a special place in my heart, and I am excited about the extension of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital brand, and pediatric services and offerings in Evansville,” said Peyton Manning, former NFL quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and two-time Super Bowl champion. “The pediatricians and staff should be commended for their commitment to quality, innovation and successful outcomes in pediatric care.”