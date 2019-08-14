Peyton Manning visiting Evansville to open new children’s ER

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Peyton Manning will be in Evansville Wednesday, along with representatives from St. Vincent Evansville, to announce the opening of a new Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Emergency Room for Children.
“I am so proud of the care teams at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent for their ongoing dedication and for providing exceptional care for children throughout the state and beyond. Indiana has and always will have a special place in my heart, and I am excited about the extension of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital brand, and pediatric services and offerings in Evansville,” said Peyton Manning, former NFL quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and two-time Super Bowl champion. “The pediatricians and staff should be commended for their commitment to quality, innovation and successful outcomes in pediatric care.”
Soon, the Evansville community will notice the outpatient and inpatient pediatric facilities and services in Evansville and the surrounding areas will bear the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital logo.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital pediatricians specializing in endocrinology and orthopedics host regular clinics in Evansville. The St. Vincent Center for Children in Evansville is home to a full-time Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital pediatric gastroenterologist and a full-time pediatric neurologist as well as a world-renowned feeding program.
In addition, the Center for Children is also recruiting for a second gastroenterologist and a pulmonologist, and the center is in the process of establishing a pediatric sleep medicine program.
"When parents bring their kids to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, they are entrusting us with the care of their loved ones so they should expect the best of everything — the best doctors, the best nurses, the absolute best," said Peyton Manning Children's Hospital President Dr. Hossain M. Marandi. "We are privileged to serve as the pediatric choice for Evansville and are excited about further expanding our specialized services to the community so that children can have greater access to excellent care, closer to home."
The new emergency room for children is located on the campus of St. Vincent Evansville in a separate area, adjacent to the hospital’s existing emergency room. The new space will offer specialized pediatric emergency care closer to home for the residents of the Tri-State.
"As the area's only hospital verified as a Level II trauma center for both adult and pediatrics, St. Vincent Evansville has a long history of providing patients of all ages with the very best emergency care. With the opening of the new Peyton Manning Children's Hospital Emergency Room, we are providing even more specialized services and space for our youngest patients," said Dan Parod, President of the Southern Region for St. Vincent Evansville.
