Open house on Wed. for First Ave. project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials are holding an open house on Wednesday to give information about an upcoming water replacement project.
The First Avenue water main replacement project is estimated to include almost 8,000 feet of new 36″ water main pipe from Eichel Avenue to Colonial.
Wednesday’s open house starts at 6 p.m. in Room 107 at Ivy Tech.
The project is scheduled to bid late this year and construction is expected to begin in early next year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.