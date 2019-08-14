New YMCA set to open soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The downtown YMCA officially closes in just two weeks, which means the new ascension St. Vincent YMCA is about to open its doors.
The open house and opening for the new facility will be September 5.
The transition period will give staff time to move in new equipment and train at the new building.
With five group fitness studios and a kitchen dedicated to teaching wellness, this new facility is designed just for its members. Rooms dedicated to stem learning for children and community spaces for homework and board games makes the new YMCA family friendly.
“They love their YMCA and for us it is about the facility and we’re glad it’s going to be nice and new and accommodating," explained Branch Director Crystal Paroyan. "But it’s the people within the 'Y', all the people are coming all the members are coming in so it’s going to have that same feeling because we want to make sure we engage so it’s going to feel like the 'Y' they know and love.”
The YMCA has been getting a lot of questions about what’s going to happen to the old building. Right now, officials tell us they will look at options after the new facility opens its doors.
