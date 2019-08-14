Neighborhood Watch: Muhlenberg Co. thefts; HPD illegal dumping investigation

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple thefts from vehicles in the Drakesboro, Beechmont, Beech Creek, and Browder area.
The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their doors and not leave valuables in your vehicle.
If anyone has any information about these crimes please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office.
The Henderson Police Department needs your help. They are trying to identify these vehicles and the people in and around them:
They are suspected of dumping illegally at the St.Vincent DePaul location at the end of 3rd Street and Clark Street. Police say this is a problem they take seriously and would appreciate the public’s help.
If you know anything about this, call HPD.
