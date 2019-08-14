Mt. Vernon Street Dept. works to replace equipment, building destroyed by fire

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The loss of the Street Department building wasn’t one the city was expecting. A month after the fire destroyed the building, scrap metal is all that’s left sitting in its place.
The fire destroyed this building, making it a total loss. They lost two trash packer trucks, an almost new street sweeper and numerous street signs.
All of that now has to replaced.
The city is working with insurance to get it covered, but insurance will not cover the total loss, which is between $750,000 $1 million. The rest will be funded through the Street Department’s budget.
The one thing this didn’t affect was trash pickup, which they made that a top priority.
“We had a spare packer that was outside the building that didn’t get damaged and then we had our dump trailers," explained Mt. Vernon Street Commissioner Max Dieterle. "So we only had one packer and we had two dump trailers pulled with picks ups. So all of my personnel had to be utilized on trash pickup for about eight days.”
One of the packer trucks was replaced within a week. They are still waiting on that second one.
This building is expected to be rebuilt before winter.
