Lower Humidity This Afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the rain and storms have cleared the weather picture for the next few days. Evansville received an August 13th record 2.10” of rain which wiped the previous record of .97” set on August 13th, 1906. Early this morning…mostly clear skies (patchy fog in spots) with temps in the upper 60’s/lower 70’s. With the passage of the front, mostly sunny and less humid on Wednesday as high temps ease into the mid to upper 80's.