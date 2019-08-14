Foreigner welcomes Tri-State choir group to center stage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday evening was an opportunity for one local choir unlike any other.
Famed rock band Foreigner filled the Old National Events Plaza for their concert and was joined on stage by a few specials guests.
As the musicians tour across the country, they look for local choirs to help them sing, arguably, one of their biggest hits which gives the young singers a little taste of what it feels like to be real-life rock stars.
Reitz High School choir was chosen to join them on stage.
In the hours leading up to show, the stage is set, dressing rooms are marked and memorabilia is autographed as Evansville welcomes Foreigner for “The Hits Tour.”
“Can’t slow down,” Foreigner Bassist Jeff Pilson smiled. “No, it’s full speed ahead. There’s no signs of slowing down at all.”
He knows how critically important music and the arts are for students.
“Everyone once in a while, you see it—the look in somebody’s eyes,” Pilson recalled. “One of these kids. That may be a future rock star up there. Very cool.”
That’s why, despite their worldwide fame, the iconic band still takes time to inspire by hosting a competition online where one lucky local choir can join them on stage for “I Want to Know What Love is.”
As the band makes its way through the setlist, the choir sits in anticipation. They’re preparing to take center stage for, perhaps, what will be their most memorable choir performance standing alongside a group with ten multi-platinum albums.
A portion of the money generated by albums sales will be split between the Shriner’s and choir group.
From Evansville, the band takes off for Iowa.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.