Father: Children hurt in Hopkins Co. assault case out of hospital
The children assaulted in Hopkins Co. are out of the hospital, says their father. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | August 14, 2019 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 1:54 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The father of two young children who were assaulted last week says both boys are out of the hospital.

The family told us the boys, ages one and two, both had brain bleeds and other injuries when they were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

The man accused of hurting them, 25-year-old Caleb Cobb, has a $500,000 bond.

He’s due back in court Friday.

Deputies say Cobb was watching the boys Thursday night, and their mother came home to find them hurt.

They say Cobb was found hiding in a field the next day.

Caleb Cobb (Source: Hopkins County Jail)

