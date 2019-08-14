Evansville, Owensboro included on TIME magazine cover story

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The cover of TIME magazine is catching the attention of the Tri-State.
Evansville and Owensboro are listed, along with hundreds of other cities across the country where mass shootings have occurred in 2019.
You can see the word “Enough” front and center on the cover:
Evansville and Owensboro are two of the locations where 253 mass shootings have happened in 2019.
Back in January, we were live at a home on Audubon Avenue to report on a triple homicide in Owensboro. Police say three people were killed and another injured.
Arnett Baines and Cylar Shemwell are facing the death penalty if convicted in this case.
In Evansville, a mass shooting happened in February at Sidetrack Tavern. John Perteet is accused of shooting five people outside the bar.
All five victims survived and Perteet’s trial starts on Monday.
Inside this issue, a detailed report on mass shootings like the one recently at an El Paso Walmart and what seems to be a common theme behind domestic terrorism here in America.
The team at TIME explained their decision to go with this cover in an online article. The editor said while they’ve featured survivors of these massacres on covers many times, he felt like numbers, rather than pictures really spoke the loudest.
One of the most alarming numbers: the more than 250 mass shootings have happened in America in just the first 220 days of 2019.
