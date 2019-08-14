Community leaders discuss ways to make KY healthier place to live

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - More than 100 community leaders in health in western Kentucky met Wednesday to discuss how to make the commonwealth a healthier place to live.
The Community Health Forum focused on three main topics to create a healthier state: tobacco use, obesity and access to health care.
The forum, hosted by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, worked to give community members a better view of what needs to change in Kentucky.
The commonwealth has the highest rate of cancer in the country along with the highest smoking rate. The foundation addressed ideas to combat these issues, such as taxation on tobacco products and no smoking ordinances.
Officials with the foundation say it’s very important to get into local areas to spark interest in becoming a healthier community.
“Health is not just an individual issue it’s a community issue," Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky CEO Ben Chandler explained. "And it’s important to the whole community because if we have poor health in the community, ultimately we will all pay for it.”
The forum wrapped up with a question and answer session for local leaders to get a better idea on how to make a change.
