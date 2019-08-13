West Hopkins School PTO provides school supplies for entire student body

NEBO, Ky. (WFIE) - The West Hopkins PTO team provided school supplies to the entire student body at West Hopkins School, nearly 400 kids.
The supplies include everything from glue sticks and folders to pencils.
The organization spent more than $3,000 on school supplies.
“It’s not just for my kids, it’s the other kids that I see,” said PTO president Jenny Ramage. “I don’t ever really worry about my kids. It’s the other kids that I think of. And what they may not have or what they are struggling for, and for us to be able to provide that, it’s touching.”
It was all made possible by their Fall Festival fundraiser last year. They are having that festival again on October 18, which will including live music from recording artist and Henderson Native, Timmy Dunn.
