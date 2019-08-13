Webster Co. Schools improving security with renovations for new school year

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students in Webster County will see some changes at school this year to improve on security.
There’s a lot that’s new down at Webster County High School as they begin the 2019-2020 school year. The big project, renovating the front of the school entrance to promote safety and security.
It’s been a busy summer for crews at Webster County High School. Following the last day of class last year, they immediately got to work on constructing a new entrance way and upgrading parts of the school building.
“We’re just excited to get the kids in here. We’re ready for them.” said Rhonda Callaway, the Webster County Schools Superintendent.
The new entrance way will house an office for the school resource officer, or SRO. This is the high schools first year with a full time school resource officer.
“Just in the short time he was with us in the spring, just his presence in the mornings and in between the transition periods and in the cafeteria really has been impactful," said Callaway. "Just his presence. He’s building relationships with the kids and just getting to know the kids.”
A new nurses office, conference room, and classroom will also go in the addition.
“You know there’s kind of been fear of the unknown," said Callaway. "We’ve already had open house here and so the kids and their parents that have been like wondering what it’s going to be like actually got to see it, so that they all kind of know it’s going to be okay and it will evolve and when it’s finished we’re going to have a really nice front entrance.”
As those Trojans come back to class, they’ll have the opportunity to watch that new entrance being built throughout the school year. It’s expected to be completed around January.
