TDL Preview: Mater Dei Wildcats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s scrimmage week in Indiana and Monday’s Touch Down Live Preview takes a look at how the Mater Dei Wildcats are prepping for the next two weeks.
Mater Dei enters its 23rd season with Mike Goebel at head coach and returns 12 starters from 2018′s team.
On offense, it’s a trio of seniors leading the pack. Cole Happe returns as the quarterback after throwing for over 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns last year.
In the backfield, it’s the dynamic due of Brady Boring and John McGrew who combined for over 1,000 yards in 2018.
Just five years since playing in the state championship, the Wildcats are determined to come together this fall and make another deep run.
“It seems like each year the game starts to slow down the more reps you get, and you start to get more comfortable and that you’re in control,” quarterback Cole Happe said. “Anytime you start feeling that, that’s when good things happen. I think a lot of players feel that way so it’s definitely gonna be a good year.”
“We’ve gotten a lot better," senior safety Dakx Lannert said. "We’ve been putting in a lot of hard work, in and out, and you can see it. The next practice, just each one keeps getting better.”
“Practices have been good,” Mike Goebel said. “These guys are a lot of fun to be around so that means they understand and they’re having fun too. If it’s a drudgery, things don’t go so well. But these guys, I think they’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play.”
The Wildcats open the season with five straight home games. The first in under two weeks. Mater Dei will host Indian Creek on August 24.
