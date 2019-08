EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early thunderstorms dumped record rainfall across the Tri-State. A little over 2″ of rain fell at Evansville Regional Airport, which broke the old record of .97″ set back in 1906. Rain chances will diminish and temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s through the week. Heat index values may touch triple digits at times. More showers and storms return Friday through the weekend.