Local NAACP to meet with police about alleged fight on EVSC school bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update about the altercation on an EVSC school bus last week.
Local NAACP members say they set a meeting with the Evansville police about it.
Police arrested a student who they say let himself out of the bus’ rear emergency exit and refused to return.
Police body cameras show officers arresting him, and a female officer using an empty-hand strike-technique while trying to detain him.
Police say their internal investigation showed her actions were “justified.”
Evansville NAACP president Reverend Gerald Arnold released the following statement:
“The Legal Redress Committee is responsible for investigating all reported incidents submitted to the Branch. The Legal Redress Committee assists Indiana residents and employees in obtaining relief for discriminate acts in Evansville and other Cities in the State. The committee is comprised of devoted volunteers who carefully evaluate each complaint for evidence of racial, employment, education and housing discrimination. The committee does not offer legal advice or legal representation. Instead, the committee serves as a liaison between individuals needing help and organizations offering quality legal services in the community. If you need immediate legal assistance, please contact a local attorney.”
