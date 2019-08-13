Local NAACP to meet with police about alleged fight on EVSC school bus

“The Legal Redress Committee is responsible for investigating all reported incidents submitted to the Branch. The Legal Redress Committee assists Indiana residents and employees in obtaining relief for discriminate acts in Evansville and other Cities in the State. The committee is comprised of devoted volunteers who carefully evaluate each complaint for evidence of racial, employment, education and housing discrimination. The committee does not offer legal advice or legal representation. Instead, the committee serves as a liaison between individuals needing help and organizations offering quality legal services in the community. If you need immediate legal assistance, please contact a local attorney.”