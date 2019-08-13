Lightning sparks house fire in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A lightning strike during Tuesday morning’s storms caused a fire at home in Jasper.
Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang says crews were called to a home in the 900 block of N. Evergreen Drive around 6:15 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames shooting out of a section of the roof. Hochgesang tells us firefighters were able to get into the home’s attic and use fire extinguishers to put out the flames.
We’re told three adults and three children were home when the fire broke out, but they were able to safely get out of the home.
No one was hurt.
Hochgesang says the family is still able to stay in the home, but the fire caused between $15K and $20K in damage.
