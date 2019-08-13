Larry Humes named to MVC Hall of Fame

“Jerry and I have been friends for 50 years, I just talked to him a month ago. Jerry was a leader for the Aces. He was a hard-nosed basketball player, a very dedicated player and person. He did not care who got the limelight. He did things to make the team better. He was a great defensive player, rebounder and a good offensive player,” Humes said when referencing Sloan. “He was the backbone of the 65 team along with the other four of us. Jerry just kept everything better and got better as he hit the pros. His game on offense and defense got better. He never forgot where he came from; he was a country boy. Even though he is an NBA Hall of Famer, you would never know it; he treats everyone the same.”