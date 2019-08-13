KWC Football Media Day

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Monday marked the first day of practice for Kentucky Wesleyan.
In his first season as head coach, Craig Yeast, Kentucky native and former Wildcat, is gearing up for a big 2019.
KWC is coming off a 3-7 record last season that saw a winless road campaign at 0-5.
However, thanks to a lot of time spent on the recruiting trail and several returners, the Panthers have a young, talented squad heading into the fall.
“Everyone is just on the same page, in the past, it’s been all over the place," senior quarterback, Michael McGee said. "Everybody is on the same page now. Everybody knows the direction we’re going in, and there’s no stray dogs. We’re all together, and we’re all in this together, we’re just ready to win some football games and have some fun doing it.”
“We have to become a family," Yeast said. "We have to care about each other, we have to hold each other accountable, and when we line up against another team, when we line up with our teammates and our brothers, we have to trust that they’re gonna do their job and we’re gonna do our job so it’s kinda a building process from there.”
The Panthers open up the 2019 season with a handful of home games. The season opener at Steele Stadium is slated for September 7 against Concordia.
