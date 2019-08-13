Feds sentence former Webster Co. teacher, court date set for local charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Webster County teacher has been sentenced on federal child porn charges.
Officials with the U.S. Federal District Court in Owensboro say Lucia Jenkins was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months in federal prison.
She’ll have 10 years of supervised released after that, and she was ordered to pay $5,200 in restitution an fees.
Officials tell us she was ordered to surrender U.S. Marshals on Sept. 16.
Jenkins is still facing local charges.
John Beasely, the Special Commonwealth’s Attorney assigned to her case out of Graves County, tells us Jenkins is set to enter a plea in Christian County Court.
It’s in Christian County because that’s where the special judge for the case presides.
That date is set for Sept. 11 at 11:00 a.m.
Jenkins was arrested back in 2017 on child porn charges while authorities were conducting a death investigation.
During the investigation, troopers say a search warrant on a cellphone belonging to Jenkins revealed several photographs that depicted a minor in a sexual performance.
