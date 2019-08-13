Evansville Fire crews work two big fires in just a few hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we reported Tuesday morning, Evansville Fire crews were called to a house fire on W. Indiana Street.
While some firefighters were still on that scene, they were called to another fire a mile away in the 1400 block of Fountain Ave.
Fire officials say the building is a detached garage used as a body shop.
They say a man was working on a ’46 Ford when the engine caught fire.
Officials say he tried to put it out himself, but couldn’t.
He made it out safely.
Investigators say there’s damage to the roof, heat damage to vehicles and smoke damage to rest of shop.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.