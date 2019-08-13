Cold Front Will Sweep Out Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We had a healthy round of showers and storms in the predawn hours. The severe weather remained to the north in central Indiana. Mostly cloudy with some sun…and sultry today with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning.
High temps in the lower 90’s with the heat index values 98-103. The heat index will drop early this evening into the lower 90’s as the front clears. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as warm with low temps near 70-degrees.
With the passage of the front, mostly sunny and less humid on Wednesday as high temps ease into the mid to upper 80’s. Clear and cooler early Thursday with lows dipping in the lower 60’s. Generous sunshine through the day with high temps in the mid-80’s.
