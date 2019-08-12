Woman charged in June hit-and-run that resulted in death of man in wheelchair

Charlotte Ann Zell, 46. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
August 12, 2019 at 9:37 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 9:39 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.

According to an affidavit, 46-year-old Charlotte Ann Zell has been arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, which is a level 5 felony. The jail website also shows she is facing a drug possession charge.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says 60-year-old John Johnson, of Evansville, was being pushed across the Lloyd Expressway at Rosenberger in his wheelchair when he was hit by a vehicle on June 2.

Johnson died at Deaconess Hospital a few days later.

Zell is currently being held in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail on $10,000 bond.

