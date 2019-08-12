Woman charged in June hit-and-run that resulted in death of man in wheelchair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.
According to an affidavit, 46-year-old Charlotte Ann Zell has been arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, which is a level 5 felony. The jail website also shows she is facing a drug possession charge.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says 60-year-old John Johnson, of Evansville, was being pushed across the Lloyd Expressway at Rosenberger in his wheelchair when he was hit by a vehicle on June 2.
Johnson died at Deaconess Hospital a few days later.
Zell is currently being held in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail on $10,000 bond.
