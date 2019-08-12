USI announces roster additions for 2019-20

Martin and Waling begin their collegiate basketball careers at USI in 2019-20. Martin (6-foot-2, 180 lb.) lettered in baseball and basketball at South Warren High School (Bowling Green, Kentucky) where he was named All-Region (second-team in 2019; third-team All-Region in 2018) and All-District (2018, 2019) twice. He also finished his prep career as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder at SWHS. Martin is the son of former USI Men’s Basketball player, Craig Martin, who was a member of the 1994 NCAA II Tournament finalist team and a graduate assistant coach on the 1995 NCAA II National Championship team.