Princeton woman to represent Indiana in 2019 Ms. America Pageant

Princeton, Ind. (WFIE) - Rosanne Spindler of Princeton was recently awarded the Ms. Indiana America 2019 title by the Ms. America® Pageant.
The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make a difference.
The pageant is open to women 26 years of age and up who are single, divorced or married.
Rosanne is married to attorney, Jason Spindler. She graduated from Vincennes University and Indiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Radio/TV Broadcasting.
She is the office manager of Spindler Law and mother to 11 year-old twins.
Her daughter, Glorianna, is following in her love of pageantry, winning Gibson County Princess in 2014 and again in 2019.
Rosanne was a former Miss Golden Heritage Days, Miss Sweet Corn Queen, Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess, Miss Crossroads to America, Miss Southern Heartland, placed top 5 at Miss Indiana, Miss Indiana swimsuit preliminary winner, and was Mrs. Indiana 2012.
After surviving heart failure 11 years ago, she is now an advocate for the American Heart Association, focusing on heart disease prevention and awareness.
If crowned Ms. America, she will travel the country sharing her story and encouraging others to live a heart-healthy lifestyle.
The Ms. America Pageant will be held on August 24, 2019 on the historic ship the Queen Mary that is permanently docked in Long Beach, California.
