President Trump to campaign for Bevin in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign has announced that President Donald Trump will be coming to Louisville to take part in a fundraiser.
The Bevin campaign says Mr. Trump's will be on Wednesday, August 21 to headline a re-election campaign fundraiser.
“Governor Bevin is thankful for President Trump’s friendship and strong support,” said the Bevin campaign in a statement announcing the event. “The Trump-Bevin economy has created over 55,000 jobs, leading to the lowest unemployment in Kentucky history. The governor looks forward to furthering that partnership as they continue to work together to move Kentucky forward.”
The location of the fundraiser was not given.
