North Gibson School Corp. employee on leave after misconduct allegations

On Friday, August 9, 2019, the North Gibson School Corporation (“North Gibson”) received allegations of misconduct by an employee of the North Gibson School Corporation. Upon receipt of this information, North Gibson contacted local authorities and conducted its own preliminary investigation of the allegations. On Monday, August 12, 2019, this employee was placed on paid administrative leave pending a comprehensive investigation of the allegations. Because this is a personnel matter, North Gibson cannot and will not share specific information regarding this employee. North Gibson is working cooperatively with local authorities as they investigate these allegations. The safety and well-being of North Gibson students is paramount to the Board of School Trustees, and all appropriate action will be taken to ensure the safety of all North Gibson students.