Kentucky Wesleyan College hosts active shooter training

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Staff and faculty at Kentucky Wesleyan College heard gunshots in the hallways to prepare them for the unimaginable.
“We can’t control the world," Rebecca McQueen-Ruark the VP of student affairs said. "We can control our preparedness and the training that we have. And so we want to make sure that all our faculty and staff know what to do in case the worst thing we can imagine happens.”
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office trains several of the city and county schools on active shooter training. But KWC hasn’t been through the training in at least a decade.
“We, as a department, we’re pretty highly trained.," Brad Youngman, a detective with the sheriff’s office, said. "We go over it quite frequently over the year about what we do, what the new thing is, what the best practice is. For them to invite us and to talk to them about it and tell them what we think they should be doing prior to our arrival is really big. That’s how we’re ultimately going to be able to save more lives.”
It also allows DCSO to have a better idea of the campus structure and how they would be able to respond to an event there.
KWC officials say it will become a regular training.
“For our faculty and staff to hear gunshots in the hallway, I think that was a real reality check for a lot of people. A lot of people probably don’t have any idea what that sounds like," McQueen-Ruark said. "So, I do think it got people’s adrenaline probably rushing and hope to give it a sense of realism for us. I think it’s been great so far. I think it’s definitely something we needed to do on campus.”
School starts at Kentucky Wesleyan College on August 27.
