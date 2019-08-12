Judge upholds suspect’s $500K bond in Hopkins Co. child abuse case

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of assaulting two young boys in Hopkins County appeared in court Monday.
25-year-old Caleb Cobb appeared in front of a judge via video Monday morning.
Deputies tell us Cobb was watching the boys on Thursday at their home at the Quail Run Apartments in Earlington, Kentuck and their mother came home to find them hurt. Deputies tell us Cobb was taken into custody in connection with the investigation early Friday.
According to deputies, he was found hiding in a field off Farmers Crossing Road in White Plains. Deputies say he also had another outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Since 2015, Cobb has been booked into the Hopkins County Jail three other times. This time, the Hopkins County Jail says he is being held with a $500,000 in cash bond.
At Monday’s court appearance, the judge upheld the $500,000 bond, saying Cobb is a “danger to the public.”
Cobb is set to be back in court for his arraignment hearing Friday morning.
