Ill. State Police investigating fatal crash in White Co.
By Matthew DeVault | August 11, 2019 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 11:03 PM

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a three-car accident that happened Sunday evening on U.S. Route 45 at Co. Road 400, according to the Illinois State Police.

Officials say it happened around 5:45 Sunday evening when 78-year-old Billy Wagner was driving a Chrysler Town and Country northbound on US 60 when he crossed the center line.

They say Wagner then hit a trailer towed by a truck and then hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The driver of the Silverado, state troopers say, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Billy Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.

