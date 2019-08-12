Ill. State Police investigating fatal crash in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a three-car accident that happened Sunday evening on U.S. Route 45 at Co. Road 400, according to the Illinois State Police.
Officials say it happened around 5:45 Sunday evening when 78-year-old Billy Wagner was driving a Chrysler Town and Country northbound on US 60 when he crossed the center line.
They say Wagner then hit a trailer towed by a truck and then hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
The driver of the Silverado, state troopers say, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Billy Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.