Missing IL man could be in White, Gallatin, or Posey Counties
Wendell Williams (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | August 12, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 4:43 PM

GALATIA, Ill. – A Silver Alert has been issued for Wendell A. Williams, 64, of Galatia, Illinois.

Deputies say Williams has not been heard from since Saturday and his last known location was near the Gallatin- White County area between Omaha and Carmi.

They say he could be in White or Gallatin Counties in Illinois, or in Posey County, Indiana.

Williams was driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a license plate number of V126701.

Deputies say he’s six feet tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information should call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 618-252-8661.

Williams' Jeep Grand Cherokee (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
Wendell Williams (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)

