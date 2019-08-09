Hot & Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of this summer, temps have been running below normal…but not early this week. After a sunny weekend, the heat and humidity along with rain chances will be on the increase until a Wednesday cold front arrives.
Partly sunny and humid today with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90's with the heat index values between 100 and 105.
Tuesday will provide even chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the low to mid-90′s with a heat index 103 to 107 during the afternoon. There is marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds being the primary storm threat. Once the front clears, mostly sunny and less humid on Wednesday high temps ease into the mid to upper 80′s.
