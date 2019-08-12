Hot & humid with a chance of rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We saw a little more rain this morning than initially expected, which may also keep us from getting quite as hot as originally forecasted this afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low temperatures will only fall into the upper 70s, and it may still feel like the 80s due to the humidity. A stray shower or storm is possible tonight, but most of us will stay dry.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s and peak heat index values between 100 and 105°. That puts anyone working outside at a heightened risk for heat cramps, heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which is why Tuesday is an Alert Day.
A few scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon, as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. Right now, it looks like the chance for severe storms will stay to our east.
As that cold front pushes off to our southeast Tuesday night, it will take the rain, heat and humidity all with it and usher in some cooler, drier air from the north for the middle of the week.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and the heat index values will only be a degree or two higher than that thanks to the lower humidity.
However, our winds will shift again and start to bring warmer, muggier air back in from the south by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.