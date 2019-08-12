Hospitality Barge being set up for Korn Ferry Golf Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are preparing for the four day Korn Ferry Golf Tour Championship Tournament held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.
They started rolling out what will eventually turn into their hospitality barge. It will essentially be a big tent on a lake near the 18th hole green.
Sunday, they were rolling out the docks that will connect up to the barge. The barge will be 40 feet by 24 feet.
The space will be able to hold 50 people.
Laureen Cates, Director of the Championship Tournament, said her team has been working on this event since the fall. For her, its fun to see this all come together.
“You do all of the planning and pre-prep for it,” Laureen said. “And then to be actually out here on site and see it all going up, and as things are going up and as things are going into place is really exciting.”
Local volunteers were helping put things together Sunday. Cates tells 14 News there are about 300 volunteers that help with the tournament.
The tournament will be held August 30 through September 2.
